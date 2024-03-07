UroGen Pharma (URGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

