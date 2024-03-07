Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Position Lowered by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 723,453 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $16.91.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.61%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

