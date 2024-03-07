Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,877 shares of company stock worth $19,866,826. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 722,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 245,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,171 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $7,591,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

