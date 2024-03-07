Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) PT Raised to GBX 580 at Berenberg Bank

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.09) to GBX 580 ($7.36) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.97) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.57) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Vesuvius

VSVS stock opened at GBX 478.20 ($6.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 480.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.92. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.60 ($4.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 498 ($6.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Mark Collis acquired 8,228 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £39,823.52 ($50,543.88). Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

