Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Jakob Sigurdsson Purchases 4,000 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.42) per share, for a total transaction of £51,760 ($65,693.62).

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.37) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,374.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,423.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,842.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,152 ($14.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,789 ($22.71).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Victrex to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($26.53) to GBX 1,680 ($21.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

