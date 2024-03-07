Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $1,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 548,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

