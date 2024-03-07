Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Western Digital by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 239.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 61,309 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 199.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

