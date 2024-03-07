White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,783.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,633.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,550.77. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,312.00 and a one year high of $1,809.67. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

