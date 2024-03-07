Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after buying an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

WTFC stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

