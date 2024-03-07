Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

