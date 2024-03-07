Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

