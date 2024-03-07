XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get XPO alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in XPO by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in XPO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE XPO opened at $125.29 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $127.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.