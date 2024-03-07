Zacks Research Comments on State Street Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

STT stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $90.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

