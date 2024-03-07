Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IRWD. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $722,071.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

