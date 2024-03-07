Zacks Research Weighs in on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $159.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.