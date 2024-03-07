Zacks Research Weighs in on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PFG)

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

