ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.13 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

