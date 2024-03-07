Zumiez (ZUMZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2,372.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,391 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,387 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,675 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after buying an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Zumiez by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,656 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

