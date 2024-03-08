14,363 Shares in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 39.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 27.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

