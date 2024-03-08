15,154 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 349,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM opened at $4.48 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

