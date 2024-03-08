17,166 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 18.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 101.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

CTLP stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CTLP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

