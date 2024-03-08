19,730 Shares in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.3% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $127,707 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capitol Federal Financial

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

