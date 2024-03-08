21,508 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.65 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

