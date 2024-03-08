28,790 Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of WT opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

