3,017 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,472,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

