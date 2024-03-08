46,328 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 120,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 37.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 801,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of ASX opened at $11.66 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

