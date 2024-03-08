51,024 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 592.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIO by 61.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

NIO stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

