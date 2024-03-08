786 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

