AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.44

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.56. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 5,796 shares.
AAC Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.28.
About AAC Technologies
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.
