Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $259.66

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $259.66 and last traded at $259.59, with a volume of 8217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

