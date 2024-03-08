Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $452.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.