Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein Sells 5,556 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, February 9th, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00.

AMZN opened at $176.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

