Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Northern Trust Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,736,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,168,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $402,721,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,973,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,013,595,000 after purchasing an additional 128,806 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.