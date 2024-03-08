American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $223.41 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

