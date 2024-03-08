APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director James E. Lillie Sells 125,000 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,729,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in APi Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

