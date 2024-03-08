argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in argenx were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get argenx alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $388.68 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.42.

Get Our Latest Report on argenx

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.