argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in argenx were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in argenx by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in argenx by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in argenx by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in argenx by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $388.68 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.42.

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

