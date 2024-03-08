Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

