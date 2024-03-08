Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $118.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

