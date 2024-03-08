B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.57, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. B2Gold’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 600.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

