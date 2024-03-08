B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stake Reduced by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240,645 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,529,000 after purchasing an additional 198,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after purchasing an additional 84,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 600.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTG

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.