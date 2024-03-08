Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Catalent by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Catalent by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

CTLT stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

