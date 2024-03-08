Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Graco were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $6,991,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 375,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Graco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $93.51 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $93.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

About Graco

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

