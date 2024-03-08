Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $84,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Capital One Financial began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,302,680 shares of company stock worth $752,435,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.