Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,158 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

STX opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

