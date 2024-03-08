Bank of Nova Scotia Has $280,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Citigroup boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

