Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AECOM were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

