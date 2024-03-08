Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 249 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $179.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $190.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.