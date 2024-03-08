Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 515 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

