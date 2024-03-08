Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

ALK opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

